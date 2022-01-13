Seth Meyers Says Trump Was 'Caught Off Guard' Before Hanging Up On NPR

Josephine Harvey
·1 min read

Seth Meyers was baffled by Donald Trump’s decision to call into a news organization other than Fox News.

The former president had a telephone interview this week with NPR’s Steve Inskeep, who, unlike Trump’s allies at Fox News, repeatedly debunked his false claims about electoral fraud and pressed him with difficult questions about them.

“For some reason, Trump thought it would be a good idea to call into NPR, where he seemed to be caught off guard when he was grilled about his 2020 election fraud lies,” Meyers said Wednesday on “Late Night.”

“The interview came to its inevitable conclusion when Trump abruptly hung up after one too many uncomfortable fact-checks,” he added.

Watch below for Meyers’ play-by-play of the call.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

