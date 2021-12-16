Seth Meyers Rips Into Don Jr.’s ‘Embarrassing’ Insurrection Texts

NBC

Seth Meyers took a deep dive on Wednesday into the bombshell revelations about the panicked texts that then-chief of staff Mark Meadows received from Fox News stars and others on the day of the Capitol insurrection. And he began with the desperate pleas from Donald Trump Jr.

“Damn, they have Don Jr.’s text messages to his father’s chief of staff,” the host said, “which means Don Jr. doesn’t have his father’s own phone number. And if Don Jr. gets relegated to the chief of staff, who does Eric have to go through, Rudy?”

“Whatever else we find out about the actual attacks,” he added, “there’s nothing more embarrassing than not having your dad’s number.” Meyers contrasted the situation to Succession, where “even Kendall Roy gets to talk face to face with Logan” on occasion.

Later, Meyers scoffed at the notion that those closest to Trump were actually “shocked” that his supporters were violently storming the Capitol. “You were the ones who told them the election was stolen!” he exclaimed, adding, “You can’t complain that the subway smells when you’re the guy that took a shit on the F train!”

By the end of the segment, the host summed up the story by quoting Seinfeld’s George Costanza: “It’s not a lie if you believe it.”

Stephen Colbert Destroys Fox News’ Laura Ingraham Over Capitol Riot Texts

“But they didn’t believe it,” Meyers said of Donald Trump Jr., Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and the rest. “Their texts show they were lying and they knew they were lying, which means they’re worse than George Costanza. That’s right, they’re Newman!”

“This latest bombshell is so revealing in so many ways,” he continued. “For one thing, Trump’s closest allies were pleading with him to put a stop to the violence and he refused. For another, they were honest in private about how bad it was while in public defending Trump and lying about what happened.”

Borrowing a phrase from the former president’s eldest son, “Republicans, if you had a conscience at all, you’d see all the evidence and ‘condemn this shit ASAP.’”

Story continues

For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.