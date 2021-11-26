Seth Meyers Reveals He And Alexi Ashe Welcomed A Daughter 10 Weeks Ago

Seth Meyers has an extra special reason to celebrate this holiday season.

During Thursday’s episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” the host surprised viewers by announcing that he and wife Alexi Ashe had welcomed a daughter, Adelaide, in September.

Meyers unveiled the news via a Thanksgiving-themed video showing sons Ashe, 5, and Axel, 3, dressed as turkeys. At the end of the adorable clip, the two boys introduced their infant sister, who was dressed in a matching outfit.

“We had another one, you guys,” Meyers told viewers, adding that the couple have nicknamed their daughter “Addie” for short. “We had another one!”

In keeping with the spirit of Thanksgiving, Thursday’s show was a family affair of sorts, as Meyer’s guests on Thursday included his parents, Hilary and Larry Meyers, and brother Josh Meyers.

When it came time to reveal the baby’s name, Meyers turned to his mother.

From left: Josh, Larry and Hilary Meyers on

“Knowing Seth and Alexi, it had to start with an A, it had to be a cool name and I know what family means to all of them,” Hilary said. “So I thought I pretty much had it, but I didn’t know and I didn’t want to ask.”

Once Hilary learned the name, she “burst into tears,” she said, adding that Seth’s maternal grandmother was also named Adelaide.

Moments later, Larry shared the humorous reason he’d wanted Ashe and Meyers to name their newborn Albert if he’d been a boy.

“I’ve had six dogs named Albert,” he joked. “I currently have Albert VI, but I thought it would have been a good name.”

Noting that having a girl was “a dream come true,” Meyers quipped back, “I only wish it had been a boy just for you to explain to my wife, ‘It’s like the dog came back as a kid.’”

Meyers and Ashe, a human rights attorney, have been married since 2013.

Though he didn’t divulge why he’d stayed quiet on the birth until now, Meyers explained that Ashe had opted to hire a midwife for an at-home birth this time around.

“It was amazing because you go to a hospital, which we did for the first two, and it feels very medical,” he said. “This birth just felt like a miracle.”

