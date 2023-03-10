Seth Meyers Predicts Next Logical Step In Leaks About Trump Lies — And It’s A Doozy

With Donald Trump’s allies on Fox News being busted for admitting in private that they don’t believe his 2020 election lies they push on air, Seth Meyers suggested Thursday that Trump himself will soon be caught doing the same.

“It’s only a matter of time before we see a leaked text from Trump himself where he says, ‘Just saw myself on ‘Fox & Friends.’ What the fuck am I talking about? I look and sound like a lunatic.’”

Watch Meyers’ full analysis here:

