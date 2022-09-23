Seth Meyers Pinpoints Moment Trump 'Lost His F**king Mind' On Fox News

According to Seth Meyers, “Donald Trump went on Fox News last night and lost his fucking mind.”

The moment in question? When the former president declared to Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he could simply declassify government documents with his mind when he was in the White House.

“There doesn’t have to be a process, as I understand it. You know, there’s different people say different things, but as I understand there doesn’t have to be,” Trump said. “If you’re the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying, ‘It’s declassified.’ Even by thinking about it.”

Meyers was aghast.

“Despite being served softball question after softball question, [Trump] fully disintegrated into a sweaty, red-faced, rambling, incoherent mess,” he said. “It’s amazing that Trump continues to have the confidence of a man who is ready for anything while being prepared for nothing. If Trump was on ‘Family Feud,’ he would buzz in before he got asked a question.”

Watch Thursday’s “Late Night” monologue below:

