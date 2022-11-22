Seth Meyers Mocks Trump After C-SPAN Cuts His Speech: ‘The Network Famous for Showing Wide Shots of Empty Chairs!’ (Video)

Twice-impeached former president Donald Trump was once again cut off mid-speech last week, when C-SPAN cut away from a gala appearance he was making before he was done speaking. And Seth Meyers was thoroughly amazed and entertained by the fact that not even C-SPAN is willing to hear everything he has to say.

The moment came on Friday, while Trump was at “The America First Experience and Gala.” When he took the stage, he once again complained about the special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee multiple investigations into Trump, before eventually going on a tangent about how many soldiers were killed in Afghanistan while he was in charge.

As he got into it, the C-SPAN host broke in, saying “Former president Trump has moved on to other topics. We’ll take this opportunity to move on with our program schedule.” Meyers couldn’t help but laugh at that.

“Even C-SPAN cut away! This is the network famous for showing wide shots of empty chairs, and even they were like ‘This s— is boring,'” Meyers mocked. “You know how bad your speech has to be for C-SPAN to cut away from it? You know what their program schedule was that they had to get back to? An old man silently doing the crossword by himself for six hours and then falling asleep.”

Of course, Meyers himself didn’t want to hear what Trump had to say either, pointing out that it was simply more “performative victimhood.” Honestly, the late night host is baffled that the twice impeached former president really thinks making himself out as a victim will even work as a strategy.

“Seriously, who is this message supposed to appeal to?” Meyers questioned at the start of the segment. “Does Trump think people will vote for him because they feel bad for him? I wouldn’t be surprised if his first campaign ad was one of those ASPCA commercials, except, instead of your money going to animals, it goes to him.”

You can watch Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.

