Seth Meyers Mocks Herschel Walker’s Bull Story: ‘Feels Like a Bad Idea’ to Talk About ‘Multiple Random Pregnancies’ (Video)

Andi Ortiz
·2 min read

Seth Meyers has some concerns about Herschel Walker’s choice of analogies on his senate campaign. On Wednesday night, he honed in on one in particular, joking that it’s probably “a bad idea” for Walker to tell a fictional story involving multiple pregnancies.

At a rally this week, Walker attempted to galvanize his supporters by telling the story of a bull. “I’ve been telling this little story about this bull out in the field with six cows, and three of them are pregnant,” Walker began. “So you know you got something going on. But all he cared about is kept his nose against the fence, looking at three other cows that didn’t belong to Him.”

From there, the bull eventually decides to jump over the fence, only to learn that the cows he was staring at are actually also bulls. “So what I’m telling you don’t think something is better somewhere else,” Walker finished. But Meyers really couldn’t get past the beginning of that story.

“Kind of feels like a bad idea for Herschel Walker to be telling any stories about multiple random pregnancies, especially one where they expect and dad just pieces out like that,” Meyers mocked.

Obviously, Meyers is referring to the ongoing abortion scandal surrounding Herschel Walker, and the fact that in the last year and a half, it’s been revealed that he fathered more children than he had publicly acknowledged having.

Meyers also took issue with the “logic” of Walker’s story, joking that perhaps the Georgia senate candidate is misremembering a children’s book.

“A bull got three cows pregnant, and he saw some more cows on the other side of the fence, and so he jumped the fence to go have sex with the other cows, but then when he got closer he realized the cows were actually bulls? Are you misremembering a Sandra Boynton book?” the late night host joked.

You can watch the full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.

