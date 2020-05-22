Seth Meyers Delivers Major Takedown Of Right-Wing Coronavirus Conspiracy

Seth Meyers on Thursday called out conservatives who are turning wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic “into yet another dumb culture-war issue.”

“Some have even theorized that it’s a media conspiracy to keep people permanently afraid,” the “Late Night” host said, noting that Fox News’ Laura Ingraham supported radio host Rush Limbaugh’s suggestion that some media outlets are using images of masks “to sell their hysteria to justify continued lockdowns.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people wear masks in public to help slow the spread of the virus that has now killed almost 100,000 people nationwide.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Mask-wearing isn’t some liberal media conspiracy,” Meyers said. “There’s evidence to suggest it works. Lots of other countries do it, and the vast majority of Americans agree with it. And they’re right.”

“It’s just common decency,” the comedian added. “If you know that coughing or breathing on someone could get them sick, you cover your mouth, unless you’re [President Donald] Trump, in which case you force everyone to cluster together next to you in a tiny briefing room and repeatedly grab the microphone like an emcee at an open mic night.”

Check out Meyers’ full monologue here:

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

Story continues

Also on HuffPost

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.