Seth Meyers & Kristen Stewart Go Day Drinking & Actor Turns ‘Late Night’ Host Into A “Lesbian Icon”

Seth Meyers and Kristen Stewart spent a day drinking in NYC and got into some shenanigans, ending with the Love Lies Bleeding star giving the late-night host a “lesbian makeover.”

Meyers and Stewart chronicled their adventures day drinking at Boxers in NYC, where the actor showcased some of the most important moments of her career thus far.

The duo kicked things off with a Panic Room cocktail, a mix of energy drinks, and a playful nod to Xanax with a tic-tac, leading to Meyers joking, “Your body rejected it.”

A Twilight-inspired drink stirred with a wooden stake had Meyers humorously ask Stewart not to spoil the series, crying, “Don’t ruin it!”

Meyers and Stewart continued with an “Ask Me Anything” session that included a confession from Meyers about a pandemic run gone wrong, “I went for a run during the pandemic…and I didn’t make it.”

The feature also highlighted Kristen’s acting skills as they took turns dramatically reading “dumb” lines of dialogue.

The segment wrapped up with what Meyers called Day Drinking’s first “Lesbian Makeover,” hilariously tasking Stewart with turning him into a “lesbian icon” with different clothes and accessories.

Watch the segment in the video below.

See more photos of Meyers and Stewart going day drinking below.

