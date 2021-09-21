Seth Meyers Hits Tucker Carlson With A Career Alternative And A Spot-On Impression

Seth Meyers had some job advice for Tucker Carlson on Monday night.

The “Late Night” comedian noted how Carlson and his colleagues at Fox News have scaremongered against President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates, even though the conservative network’s own poll shows majority support for them.

“I will say this, though: If cable news ever gets boring for Tucker, he’d make a hell of an improviser because my man knows how to heighten,” said Meyers.

He then broke out his best Carlson impression:

If they can force you take a vaccine, what can’t they force you to do? Can they force you to take psychotropic meds? Make you wear a seatbelt? Make you put your shoes on at Olive Garden even though they tell you, ‘When you’re here, you’re family?’ And then when you try to fill a briefcase with unlimited breadsticks, can they call security?”

On it continued, until concluding in a slightly menacing way.

Check out the video here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

