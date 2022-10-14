Seth Meyers Highlights Trump Brag That Proves He's Never Watched A Jan. 6 Hearing

Donald Trump made a comment over the weekend that stuck out to “Late Night” host Seth Meyers.

The former president boasted at a rally in Nevada on Saturday that his crowd of supporters on Jan. 6, 2021 was the biggest he’d ever seen, and that “you never hear that, and you see very few pictures of it.”

“They were there largely to protest a corrupt and rigged and stolen election,” Trump added.

Meyers noted that the Jan. 6 House select committee has shown extensive footage of the enormous mob of Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol.

“There has never been better proof that Trump isn’t watching the January 6 hearings than him saying you see very few pictures of it,” Meyers said. “Dude, they’re showing pictures of it all the time. Also, I know I’m just a talk show host, but can I enter that last video clip of Trump as a piece of evidence? Because I’m pretty sure what we just saw there? That’s a confession.”

“Trump’s out there, on camera, in front of a microphone bragging about the size of the crowd at his attempted violent coup for which he is under multiple criminal investigations currently,” Meyers added. “This is like if during his trial, OJ was also doing ads for a leather apparel company with the slogan: ‘When I do a hit, I like to wear gloves that fit.’”

Watch below on “Late Night”:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

