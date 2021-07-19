Seth Meyers Goes Day Drinking With Lorde As ‘Late-Night’ Brings Back Full Musical Performance For First Time Since March 2020

Seth Meyers is going day drinking again.

The host of NBC’s Late Night is bringing back his popular segment with pop star Lorde for the first time since the pandemic hit. The late-night show is also returning to a full production musical performance for the first time since March 2020 with the Pure Heroine star.

More from Deadline

The Grammy Award-winning artist will appear on the show on Wednesday July 21. Lorde will go Day Drinking as well as join Meyers in the studio for an interview and the performance.

Lorde last appeared on Late Night in 2017 and Meyers has previously spent the day drinking with the likes of Rihanna, Jonas Brothers, Ina Garten, Retta and Kelly Clarkson.

It comes as Lorde’s third studio album Solar Power comes out on August 20.

Meyers, whose online segment Corrections was nominated for an Emmy last week, told Deadline last month that he was excited to get back out on the sauce.

“I’m not going to lie to you, we’ve got one on the books this summer and it’s the only time where my wife will tolerate getting hammered in the afternoon and I try to do them as often as possible, while keeping in mind that as a man of my advanced age that it’s very hard to recover from them,” he said.

Late Night with Seth Meyers is produced by Universal Television and Broadway Video with Mike Shoemaker as showrunner and Lorne Michaels as exec producer.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.