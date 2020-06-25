Seth Meyers: 'Doubling down on explicit racism is all Trump has left'

Seth Meyers

On Wednesday’s Late Night, Seth Meyers recapped another mass gathering hosted by Trump in Arizona, days after the disappointing turnout to his rally in Tulsa last weekend. “There are days when it can feel difficult to fully capture the gravity of the situation we’re in,” said Meyers. “But there are other days when you realize there are really no words to convey just how seismically, historically, earth-shatteringly stupid everything is right now.”

One of those days was Tuesday, when Trump spoke before a tightly packed, maskless crowd of student supporters in Arizona – which just reported a state record in coronavirus cases – and amped up the crowd with his racist nickname for the virus, “kung flu”.

“Racists like to complain that the rules are changing all the time and they don’t know what’s OK to say and what isn’t, but that would’ve been racist in 1920,” Meyers said of the nickname. “If Clara Bow had said that, she’d have been cancelled.”

“I don’t know what to say any more, man – he just sucks,” Meyers continued. “So hard. Just a thoroughly cretinous, irredeemable Mr Potato head.”

The doubling down on explicit racism is “all Trump has left,” Meyers explained. “He and his allies on the right have very few tricks left in their re-election bag; they’ve apparently settled on a strategy of racist fear-mongering about Black Lives Matter protests, undermining the integrity of the election itself and assuring you that the president’s right arm is strong enough to hold a glass of water,” a reference to Trump sipping a glass of water at his Tulsa rally as the audience cheered “the way you’d reward a dog for learning to shake your hand.”

Samantha Bee

“As we continue to live through the Nyquil nightmare that is 2020, it’s easy to believe that God said he was going out for a pack of cigarettes and then just never came home,” said Samantha Bee on Full Frontal. But there was one bit of good news from the past week: a supreme court ruling which prevents employers from discriminating against or firing LGBTQ+ employees. The ruling was consequential and momentous for the LGBTQ community, Bee said, and especially for trans Americans, as “it’s still incredibly difficult to be trans in America, particularly if you’re black”.

Trans people in America, especially trans people of color, face numerous intersectional challenges, Bee explained, from disproportionate levels of violence to discrimination at home, school and work; trans people are often “deadnamed” – referred to by their birth name that does not correspond to gender identity – in news reports and by authorities.

“Even in some women’s movements, trans women are left out by trans-exclusionary radical feminists, or terfs, who hatefully argue that trans women aren’t real women,” Bee said, citing Harry Potter author JK Rowling’s recent transphobic tweets and essay, “to which I say to JK Rowling, silencio, you cruel, rich dick!”

“Trans women are women, and if you disagree, you’re not a feminist,” said Bee, and called Rowling’s stance “deeply disappointing, especially because of her impact on children. It’s like if Beverly Cleary released a book titled ‘The Mouse & The Motorcycle & The Blue Lives Matter.’”

While the supreme court ruling protects trans people in the workplace, 28 states still haven’t expanded hate crime laws to protect trans people, and so-called “bathroom bills,” which prevent trans people from using the restroom which corresponds with their gender identity, are still on the floor in Kentucky and Tennessee. The bills are “stupid and offensive and unnecessary,” said Bee.

“And if local governments are making life a living hell for trans people, the Trump administration is waging a full-on war,” she added. The administration recently rolled back a rule which would prevent healthcare providers from discriminating against trans people, and the department of Housing and Urban Development will now allow single-sex shelters to deny entry to trans people.

The point, Bee argued, is that “black trans women need and deserve our attention, and we have to fight for them”.

Stephen Colbert

And on the Late Show, Stephen Colbert looked at rising coronavirus case numbers in several states. “If anything, the plague is getting worse,” he said, noting the US cases reached their highest total since April. “What?! April? Come on, we have to have made progress since April! I don’t want to go back … five months? Ten years? It’s impossible to know.”

One of the states experiencing the spike was is Arizona, which on Tuesday “welcomed another well-known disease-vector: Donald Trump.” At a mega-church called Dream City, Trump addressed a tightly packed, largely maskless crowd of student supporters. “Remember, it’s called Covid-19 because it’s a combination of the words coronavirus, disease, and nineteen, the year it was discovered,” Colbert reminded. “But Trump apparently has not been briefed,” as he told the crowd that “some people can’t explain the 19”.

“Yes, ‘some people’ who head our government cannot explain why it’s called Covid-19,” said Colbert, “just like those same ‘some people’ aren’t sure where the word ‘brunch’ comes from.”

Trump also ranted about the “movement” of “radical Democrats” which he said was “based on hate, but ours is based on love.”

“It’s true,” Colbert noted, “Trump loves so many things – mostly hate.”