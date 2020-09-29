Seth Meyers: 'Now We Know Why Trump Is So Desperate To Stay In The White House'

Seth Meyers on Monday wasted little time in calling President Donald Trump “one of the greatest tax cheats in American history.”

The “Late Night” host was reacting to a damning report from The New York Times on the president’s income tax avoidance and hundreds of million dollars of debt. Meyers said it now made sense why Trump wanted to remain in office, reducing him to a “deadbeat” couch surfer.

“So now we know why Trump is so desperate to stay in the White House,” Meyers said. “He needs the free housing. He needs a place to crash. He’s your deadbeat friend who refuses to get a job because he’s still working on an app that tells you which Chipotle locations have the hottest cashiers.”

Watch the segment above.

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.