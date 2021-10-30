Seth Meyers Congratulates Colin Jost for Beating His Weekend Update Anchor Record on SNL

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Seth Meyers" Episode 1749 -- Pictured: (l-r) Colin Jost, Seth Meyers, Michael Che during "Weekend Update" in Studio 8H on Saturday, October 13, 2018.

Seth Meyers is congratulating Colin Jost for marking an exciting achievement on Saturday Night Live — well, sort of!

Last weekend, Jost, 39, surpassed Meyers, 47, as the SNL cast member with the most appearances anchoring the show's Weekend Update segment.

Since joining the segment — which looks at current events through a comedic lens — back in 2014, Jost has now anchored 155 episodes.

Jost previously joined Weekend Update as a co-anchor alongside Cecily Strong amid the show's season 39, when both stars took over for Meyers, who left the comedy sketch series to host Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Strong, 37, only worked with Jost for the second half of the season, before current Weekend Update star Michael Che took over in fall 2014.

In a "Corrections" segment during his late-night show on Friday, Meyers paused to sarcastically congratulate Jost for the feat.

"Congratulations are in order — I hope you guys don't mind that I'm going to take a little time out from Corrections, I would like to congratulate my dear friend Colin Jost who on Saturday passed me as the longest-serving Weekend Update anchor," Meyers said. "155 episodes hosted by Colin Jost and I'm so proud of him."

Noting that he thinks Jost and Che, 38, "do a great job" co-anchoring the segment together, Meyers then shared, "A few people have come up to me and said, 'Did that make you sad, having your record broken?'"

After laughing, the late-night host continued, "I moved on. Okay? I'm good. On my own terms! And I've got a job. I mean, I've hosted like 1,200 of these while Jost has done his 155. I've got an everyday job. Old fat cat Jost doing once a week? Rolling out on Saturday and you're all throwing crowns at his feet? No, thank you!"

Meyers also jokingly added that Jost "has had it easy" as "All his Updates — most of them — [were] during the Trump era, when the jokes wrote themselves."