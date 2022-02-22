Seth Meyers Brutally Mocks Trump’s ‘Clusterfuck’ Truth Social Launch

Matt Wilstein
·2 min read
NBC
NBC

During the two weeks since Seth Meyers last hosted a new episode of Late Night, he missed a lot of news. For instance, just a few hours after he went on hiatus for the Olympics, news broke that two celebrity judges had walked off the set of The Masked Singer after Rudy Giuliani was revealed to be beneath one of that reality show’s elaborate costumes.

“And I didn’t have a show to talk about that!” Meyers exclaimed, joking that instead he tried posting a bunch of jokes about it on Donald Trump’s new "Twitter rip-off called Truth Social.”

“But like lots of people I couldn’t even log in, because when it launched,” he said, quoting a report from The Daily Beast, “select users who tried to create accounts were repeatedly met with a red error warning: ‘Something went wrong. Please try again.’”

“Though by the time you find yourself signing up for a Donald Trump social media site, something already went wrong,” Meyers joked. “But I’m guessing they’ll try again. If you were first in line to sign up for Truth Social, you’ve probably got some free time on your hands.”

John Oliver Returns to Expertly Debunk the Right-Wing Panic Over ‘Critical Race Theory’

The host went on to note how much he enjoyed how “vague” the error message was. “‘Something went wrong,’ like even they don’t know what the problem is,” he said. “Usually you get an error code or something but Trump’s site just gives you a shrug emoji that says, ‘What you expecting, this thing is a clusterfuck.’”

And all of that “makes sense,” he explained, because the site is being run by former Congressman Devin Nunes. “Remember him?” Meyers asked. “The guy who always looks like the valet who forgot where your car was? Or what cars even were?”

