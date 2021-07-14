Seth Meyers & Amy Poehler Re-Launch “Really!” For Billionaire Space Race
Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler, the former Saturday Night Live Weekend Update anchors, fired off a new “Really!” segment on last night’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, taking aim at space-racing billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson.
“Is this how billionaires have a midlife crisis?” Poehler asked in the reprise of the duo’s old SNL bit. “What ever happened to buying a leather jacket and binge-watching Billions?”
Meyers ribbed Branson for exaggerating his achievement. “You didn’t go to outer space,” he said, “you just went pretty high for a plane. You just went to outer sky.”
Mocked Poehler, “You know who’s not going into space? Any women. Really! We’re staying down here because we have to fix all the things. We have sh*t to do down here.” She added, “The only space race I’m interested in is when I’m looking for parking at Home Depot.”
The duo have resurrected the “Really!” bit several times during their post-Update years, but last night was the first Covid-era entry. “Wow,” a sarcastic Poehler said at the end of the segment, “that was so fun, Seth, to do without an audience.”
Watch the “Really!” segment above.
