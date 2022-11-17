Seth Meyers Is Amazed Trump Isn’t Back on Twitter Yet, Given Platform’s Current ‘Full Speed Ahead, Give No F–s Attitude’ (Video)

Despite new Twitter CEO Elon Musk promising he’d reinstate twice-impeached former president Donald Trump’s account once he took over the company, it hasn’t happened yet. And Seth Meyers is truly amazed, considering all that has happened at the social media giant since Musk entered.

During Wednesday night’s “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers mostly focused on the fact that Trump has officially announced his candidacy for president again in 2024, reveling in how much the move seems to be dividing the Republican party. But as he went on, Meyers needed to go on a quick tangent, pointing out that Trump’s lack of reinstatement on mainstream social media platform’s might be the most telling thing about him at the moment.

Also Read:

Seth Meyers Says Trump Could’ve Gotten Border Wall Funded in 1 Day by Making ‘Ted Cruz Sit in a Dunk Tank’ (Video)

“Nothing says more about how toxic Donald Trump is right now than the fact that he’s still not back on Twitter,” Meyers said. “I know Elon Musk said he would let Trump back on, but it’s surprising that it hasn’t happened yet, right? I mean, it doesn’t seem like they’re being super cautious with their decision-making over at Twitter right now.”

The “Late Night” host then went on to recap the laundry list of unexpected events at Twitter, including how the rollout of verified blue checks to those who paid for them via Twitter Blue predictably blew up in Musk’s face.

In the brief few days where buying the profile flair was an option, several users the opportunity to create fake accounts impersonating celebrities, politicians and brands, including Musk’s own Tesla. What resulted was a drop in stock prices for several of the brands impersonated, including Eli Lilly. Meyers took particular delight in the fake Chiquita Bananas account, which was able to tweet “We’ve just overthrown the government of Brazil.”

Story continues

“And yet, with all that full speed ahead, give no f—s attitude, apparently, when someone said ‘Should we give Donald Trump his account back?’ The answer over at Twitter was like ‘Woah, woah, woah, woah, woah. Let’s not be crazy here,'” Meyers mocked.

You can watch the full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.

Also Read:

Elon Musk’s Ultimatum to Twitter Employees: Commit to ‘Extremely Hardcore’ Work or Leave