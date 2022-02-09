Seth MacFarlane Wants Liam Neeson to Star in 'The Naked Gun' Reboot

Seth MacFarlane has long been known for his comedic voice in fan-favorite animated sitcoms including Family Guy and American Dad!. The Hollywood funnyman is now embarking on a new project, this time a new reboot of The Naked Gun. The comedy series spans three films and gives a fresh and humorous take on following a detective who is not quite qualified to do his job.

In a recent interview, Liam Neeson revealed that MacFarlane is considering him for the starring role, "I've been approached by Seth McFarlane and Paramount Studios to maybe resurrect The Naked Gun films." He joked, "It'll either finish my career or bring it in another direction. I honestly don't know." While it does not appear that Neeson has the answer at the moment, the actor, best known for his powerful leading roles, seems to be taking it into consideration. The pairing may not be the most obvious, but it is not exactly out of Neeson's realm. In the same interview, Neeson revealed that he could be looking to take a step back from the more serious roles. If that is the case, comedy might be the direction he is looking towards.

There is no further information regarding the reboot of The Naked Gun.

In other entertainment news, Warner Bros. is being sued for releasing The Matrix: Resurrections on HBO Max.