Seth MacFarlane Slated to Reprise 'Ted' Role in New TV Series

Seth MacFarlane has confirmed his reprisal of the Ted role for the new TV series.

The comedian will return as Ted for the live-action adaptation on Peacock and will also be directing, writing and executive producing the upcoming project. The film is set prior to the events of the Mark Wahlberg-starring films, taking place in 1993. The synopsis explains that Ted is living with 16-year-old John Bennett and his parents and cousin in a working-class household in Boston. Deadline explains, "Ted might not be the best influence on John, but when it comes right down to it, Ted's willing to go out on a limb to help his friend and his family." Ted is set to help John navigate his adolescence throughout the series.

Alongside MacFarlane, Giorgia Whigham, Mark Burkholder and Scott Grimes have joined the cast for the show. Ted is the second series ordered under MacFarlane's Fuzzy Door media company. There is no word on when the series will release.

