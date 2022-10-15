Seth Green says Bill Murray picked him up by his ankles and dropped him ‘in the trash’ aged 9

Seth Green (left) and Bill Murray (Getty Images)

Seth Green is the latest actor to accuse Bill Murray of inappropriate behaviour.

Speaking on the Good Mythical Morning YouTube show, Green said he was nine when the Groundhog Day actor picked him up by the ankles backstage on Saturday Night Live and dumped him in a rubbish bin.

“When I was nine years old, I did a spot on Saturday Night Live when Mary Gross was one of the on-the-scene anchor people for the news, and she did a whole thing about what kids think about the Christmas holiday,” Green recalled, adding that Murray was the show’s host that weekend.

“[Murray] saw me sitting on the arm of this chair and made a big fuss about me being in his seat,” the Austin Powers actor said. “And I was like, ‘That is absurd. I am sitting on the arm of this couch. There are several lengths of this sofa. Kindly eff off.’ And he was like, ‘That’s my chair’.”

Though his mother attempted to get the young actor to move, Green refused to do so, thinking: “Are you this much of a jerk? This rude to tell a nine-year-old to get out of your chair. What is this power play?”

“He picked me up by my ankles,” Green explained. “Held me upside down… He dangled me over a trash can and he was like, ‘The trash goes in the trash can.’ And I was screaming, and I swung my arms, flailed wildly, full contact with his balls. He dropped me in the trash can, the trash can falls over. I was horrified. I ran away, hid under the table in my dressing room and just cried.”

The Independent has contacted Murray’s representatives for comment.

Green’s anecdote comes days afterThelma & Louise actor Geena Davis reflected on a “bad” encounter she had with Murray early on in her career.

Davis told The Times that Murray insisted on using a massage device on her despite her repeated protests.

Earlier this year, production on Aziz Ansari’s directorial film debut, Being Mortal, was suspended due to a complaint of “inappropriate behaviour” against Murray. It was alleged he had kissed and straddled a crewmember.

In an April interview, Murray responded to the shutdown, saying: “I had a difference of opinion with a woman I’m working with. I did something I thought was funny and it wasn’t taken that way.”

He added: “The movie studio wanted to do the right thing, so they wanted to check it all out and investigate it and so they stopped the production.

“As of now we’re talking and we’re trying to make peace with each other,” he said.

The film was originally scheduled for a 2023 release.