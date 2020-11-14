As setbacks beset Trump's efforts to contest election, supporters gather in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Diehard Donald Trump supporters are gathering in the national capital in solidarity with the president's efforts to defy last week's election results.

Trump himself returned the favour this morning, directing the presidential motorcade to loop around Freedom Plaza where supporters have already gathered.

His devotees are hoping to mount a spectacle reminiscent of a Make America Great Again rally in the centre of a city known for being fiercely liberal.

Detractors, meanwhile, are expected to stage counter-protests of their own.

On Friday, judges in the swing states of Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania all dismissed court challenges aimed at overturning the results of the vote.

And the Department of Homeland Security has declared the Nov. 3 election to be the most secure in U.S. history, finding no evidence of electoral fraud.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2020.

The Canadian Press