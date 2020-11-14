As setbacks beset Trump's efforts to contest election, supporters gather in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Throngs of Die-hard Donald Trump supporters packed the streets of the United states capital today in solidarity with the president's efforts to defy last week's election results.

Tens of thousands of marchers donned Make America Great Again" hats and hoisted pro-Trump banners as they marched up Pennsylvania Avenue and past Capital Hill en route to the Supreme Court.

Trump himself returned the favour this morning, directing the presidential motorcade to loop around Freedom Plaza where supporters first gathered.

The spectacle, reminiscent of a Make America Great Again rally, came in the centre of a city known for being fiercely liberal on the heels of the latest failed bids to cast doubt on the results of the Nov. 3 election.

On Friday, judges in the swing states of Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania all dismissed court challenges aimed at overturning the results of the vote.

And the Department of Homeland Security has declared the election to be the most secure in U.S. history, finding no evidence of electoral fraud.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2020.

The Canadian Press