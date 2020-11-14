By the tens of thousands, Trump supporters flood downtown D.C. to show solidarity

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Tens of thousands of the 72 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump showed up on his doorstep Saturday, urging on the president's efforts to subvert the results of last week's election.

Police cordoned off an enormous swath of downtown Washington, D.C., from the White House to Capitol Hill, steering an endless caravan of Make America Great Again devotees down Pennsylvania Ave. to their ultimate destination outside the U.S. Supreme Court.

Leading up to the weekend, it was unclear whether the event, promoted on social media in recent days under various names, would attract many participants or even go ahead at all.

But hours before the march was scheduled to begin a few blocks from the White House, it was clear from the number of people already filling the streets that turnout would not be a problem.

"We drove from Florida because we knew everybody was coming," said Cheri Lavigne, a real estate entrepreneur from Jacksonville who spent 13 hours in the car to get to D.C.

"It was worth it."

Trump's detractors, who are legion in a notoriously liberal city that voted for democrat Joe Biden by a margin of more than 90 per cent, also came out in force Saturday to rain abuse down on the MAGA crowd.

Bring it on, some of them said.

Throughout the morning, a steady parade of Trump supporters ran the gauntlet through Black Lives Matter Plaza, hallowed ground for social justice crusaders, where counter-protesters were busy urging the president to pack up and leave.

On Pennsylvania Ave., a solitary protester in a mask showing support for Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris taunted the mostly maskless Trump crowd with profanities, insults and middle fingers. Whenever one came too close, she cowered mockingly: "I don't want to catch COVID."

On at least two occasions, the tensions boiled over. Police detailed a man in a Black Lives Matter T-shirt after a profanity-laced altercation with a Trump supporter who accused him of grabbing her hair as she passed.

And outside the Supreme Court, Trump loyalists got into a shoving match with a lone antagonist, chanting "USA, USA" to drown out his protestations.

Americans continue to support Trump, Lavigne said, because they see him as an ally in defending their closely guarded freedoms — freedoms they believe are under assault in a year defined by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There's always going to be things that need to be corrected and worked on, but to take all of our freedom away — none of us are willing to stand for that," she said.

"This" — she waved at the passing crowd — "just reiterates how strongly we all feel. We love our country, our president, our flag and what it stands for."

Trump himself put in an appearance earlier in the day, directing the presidential motorcade through the downtown core past throngs of supporters before heading to Virginia for another day of golf.

"Hundreds of thousands of people showing their support in D.C.," he tweeted upon his return. Police did not provide an estimate of the size of the crowd.

"They will not stand for a Rigged and Corrupt Election!"

Even though senior government officials and electoral watchdogs have declared the Nov. 3 presidential election to be free of fraud — "the most secure in American history," according to the Department of Homeland Security — Trump has steadfastly refused to concede defeat to Biden.

The issues that Trump’s campaign and its allies have pointed to are typical in every election: problems with signatures, secrecy envelopes and postal marks on mail-in ballots, as well as the potential for a small number of ballots miscast or lost.

With Biden leading Trump by wide margins in key battleground states, none of those issues would have any impact on the outcome of the election.

Trump’s campaign has also filed legal challenges complaining that their poll watchers were unable to scrutinize the voting process. Many of those challenges have been tossed out by judges, some within hours of their filing.

Some of those dismissals came on Friday in the swing states of Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2020.

— with files from The Associated Press

James McCarten, The Canadian Press