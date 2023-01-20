New setback for Sturgeon as poll shows majority of Scots would vote against independence

Nicola Sturgeon - Lesley Martin/Reuters

Nicola Sturgeon’s hopes of securing Scottish independence have suffered a fresh blow after a new poll showed a majority of Scots would vote against breaking away from the rest of the UK.

The Survation survey, carried out between Jan 10-12, found that 54 per cent would vote No in an independence referendum. Backing for a Yes vote was at 46 per cent when “don’t knows” were removed.

It is the first poll on Scottish independence released this year and follows a number of surveys towards the end of last year that had put Yes ahead.

The polling was conducted before the UK Government announced that it was blocking Holyrood’s gender reform laws.

Ms Sturgeon’s hopes of holding a second independence referendum were torpedoed in November when the Supreme Court ruled that Holyrood did not have the power to hold a referendum without the permission of the UK Government.

In the wake of the ruling, the First Minister said she intended to use the next general election as a “de facto” referendum on independence.

Prof Sir John Curtice, a polling expert, said the poll showed pessimism about Scotland’s economic prospects.

He added: “Following on from polling conducted shortly before Christmas that pointed in the same direction, this poll suggests that the spike in support for independence registered after the Supreme Court judgment on indyref2 has proven to be temporary.

“At 46 per cent, support for Yes in this poll is little different from the 47 per cent figure Survation obtained when they previously addressed the issue last August.

“Meanwhile, the poll suggests that, at 43 per cent, support for the SNP would be well below the 50 per cent mark that Nicola Sturgeon would like to surpass at the next general election – though it also suggests that, at present, fewer than half would vote for pro-independence parties in a Holyrood ballot too.”

Sir John said there was “no evidence in the poll that fighting the next election as a de facto referendum would reduce the level of SNP support”, adding: “Rather, slightly more voters – 45 per cent – say they would vote for the SNP in that circumstance.

“In truth, if the SNP are going to win over 50 per cent of the vote in either kind of election, the party will need first to persuade more people of the case for independence.”