How to set up multiple monitors for PC gaming

There are a lot of different things you can do to improve your PC gaming skills, and setting up multiple monitors is one thing that can enhance your gaming. With so many screens to keep up with, you’ll create an immersive experience that takes your gameplay to a whole new level.

The difficult part is setting those monitors up. Since you’ll be working with multiple screens, cables, and ports, it’s crucial that you understand exactly what you’re doing.

Step 1: Check all your monitors

We’re not going to list any required monitors for this multiscreen project, but we will point out the obvious: Try to choose newer monitors that are all the same model.

Ensuring that the monitors are the same model makes it very easy to measure and plan for them, as well as setting them up and maintaining them. Without the right height adjustments, you may also struggle to get different monitors precisely parallel with each other. At the bare minimum, it’s nice to have monitors that all have similar ports. These days that probably means that all your monitors should have either HDMI or DisplayPort connections (yes, there’s also DVI, but that’s less likely).

You also want all your monitors to have support for the same features, such as graphic syncing. Your game may look seriously weird if your monitors have different display features and support options.

Finally, you will want to make sure that your graphics card has enough connections for three monitors. For example, if you are using three 4K monitors, you will want to make sure your GPU has three HDMI ports for use. Yes, you can mix and match ports if necessary — say, two HDMI and a DisplayPort, but again it’s much easier if you just have several of the same monitor models. If you don’t have a dedicated graphics card or don’t know anything about it – well, that should probably be the first step before setting up your set of monitors. A custom graphics card is basically a necessity for this process.

Note: There are splitters you can use if you have a great GPU but only one or two compatible ports: This isn’t quite as optimal, but it’s a common case.

Step 2: Check your graphics card

There’s good news here — today’s GPUs are typically produced with the understanding that some people will want multiple monitors, so if you’ve recently bought a GPU, support is included out of the box. That makes things much easier than it was in the old days. However, if you are buying a graphics card specifically for this project, you can make extra sure that it has the right kind and number of ports. You should also confirm particular multiscreen features, which are:

