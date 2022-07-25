Set your makeup with one of these 8 SPF-infused setting sprays

Sara Miranda, Reviewed
·6 min read
Ensure your skin is getting adequate sun protection by adding an SPF setting spray to your routine.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you’re puzzled as to how you can possibly reapply your sunscreen without messing up your makeup, then listen up. Setting sprays spiked with SPF have been cropping up left and right to not only keep your makeup in place but also to ensure you get the sun protection you need. There may not be a ton of options out there, but reviewers consider the eight ahead to be masterful at keeping you looking flawless and sun-safe throughout the day.

As a rule of thumb, read the instructions on any bottle you choose to ensure you use the sprays correctly to receive the promised sun protection. Most recommend applying an even coating on the skin 15 minutes before sun exposure in a controlled environment (read: not windy) and reapplying every 80 minutes.

1. For an affordable drugstore option: Milani Make It Last Sunscreen Setting Spray with SPF 30

Make your makeup last with a spritz of the Milani Make It Last Sunscreen Setting Spray.

Drugstores (and their virtual shelves) are chock full of makeup and skincare gems, and the Milani Make It Last Sunscreen Setting Spray appears to be one of them. The drugstore brand’s interpretation of an SPF-infused setting spray maintains to leave your makeup looking “fresh for up to 16 hours of wear.” It also purports to have a lightweight texture while providing the skin with a “dewy” finish. As you’ll see with every option on this list, the SPF spray protects the skin from the sun’s rays with chemical sunscreen ingredients; in this case, avobenzone, octocrylene, octisalate and homosalate.

“I love that it’s a sunscreen mist that I can reapply throughout the day, and I love the way it looks on bare skin or over makeup,” an Amazon reviewer writes. “Makes me look shiny, but not greasy.”

$12 at Amazon

2. For a matte finish: Pacifica Beauty Set & Protect Matte Sheer Setting Mist SPF 45

Give your makeup a matte finish and an additional layer of SPF with the Pacifica Beauty Set & Protect Matte Sheer Setting Mist.

One of the effects of many setting sprays is that they can leave behind a sheen. For a shine-free face and adequate sun protection, look to the Pacifica Beauty Set & Protect Matte Sheer Setting Mist. It uses homosalate, octisalate and octocrylene to shield the skin from both UVA/UVB rays and blue light, which also comes from the sun. Furthermore, the setting spray promises to keep oil production at bay while tending to your sense of smell with its citrus-scented fragrance.

“Throughout the day, I use a tinted mineral powder SPF along with this, and my makeup still looks perfect after multiple applications,” one Amazon customer says. “Just shake it super well, and you’ll love it!”

$16 at Amazon

3. For a real multi-tasker: Coola Makeup Setting Sunscreen Spray SPF 30

Hydrate your skin and seal your makeup in place using the Coola Makeup Setting Sunscreen Spray.

The Coola Makeup Setting Sunscreen Spray claims to wear many hats: setting makeup, protecting the skin from the sun and quenching the skin’s thirst, thanks to its inclusion of hydrating hyaluronic acid and aloe vera. This may sound like an already impressive resumé, but its duties don’t end there. It claims to protect the skin barrier using juniper, date palm and peony plant extracts, too. This setting spray uses avobenzone, homosalate and octisalate to defend the skin against the sun’s rays.

"I bought this for a trip to Greece in August,” one Ulta customer says. “It was regularly 90°F, and I have oily skin. I regularly get creases on my eyelids from eyeliner. After hours of walking, climbing and sweating, my makeup did not budge. Worth every penny!”

$36 at Ulta

4. For a formula as smooth as silk: La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra Light Sunscreen Lotion Spray SPF 60

Lock your look in place with the French pharmacy-beloved La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra Light Sunscreen Lotion Spray.

This is not an actual setting spray, but according to Ulta reviewers, the La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra Light Sunscreen Lotion Spray works well atop a full face of makeup. The brand asserts that the spray “leaves a silky finish” and doubles as a body sunscreen, using chemical sunscreen ingredients avobenzone, octocrylene, octisalate and homosalate.

“[I] heard about this product on TikTok and decided to try it out,” one Ulta customer writes. “It's really great to spray over your makeup and protects your skin from those UV rays.”

$28 at Ulta

5. For a skin-soothing formula: Sun Bum Face Mist SPF 45

Protect and placate irritated skin with the Sun Bum Face Mist.

The Sun Bum Face Mist is another sunscreen spray that’s not actually called a setting spray, but the brand says it plays well with makeup while providing “sheer, lightweight protection from harmful UV rays.” In addition to the inclusion of its chemical sunscreen ingredients, the formula uses witch hazel to alleviate irritation and soothe sensitive skin.

“Love the smell of it and how nice it goes on,” a Target customer writes. “I have sensitive skin, and so far—no issues. I wear it over makeup, and it settles nicely. And [it’s] not greasy.”

$16 at Target

6. For all-day oil control: Supergoop! (Re) Setting Refreshing Mist SPF 40

Catch a whiff of rosemary and mint while setting your makeup with the Supergoop! (Re) Setting Refreshing Mist.

In the Supergoop! (Re) Setting Refreshing Mist, silica silylate (a binder) is responsible for soaking up excess oil and polyvinylpyrrolidone (a stabilizer) intends to “lock makeup in place and extend its wear.” Meanwhile, notes of rosemary and mint provide the spray with a subtle, pleasant scent. Unlike other options on this list, you can find this in both a mini and standard size bottle, making it travel- or purse-friendly, for on the go touchups.

“Absolutely love this stuff,” one Sephora reviewer says. “It allows me to reapply sunscreen throughout the day without touching my face with dirty hands. Shake very well, and you'll be happy. Honestly, it is the least offensive way I've found to reapply SPF over a full face of makeup (foundation, blush/bronzer etc.).”

From $16 at Sephora

7. For skin-enhancing benefits: Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protection Spray Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ For Face/Body

Keep your face, scalp and hair protected from the sun with the Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protection Spray.

The Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protection Spray sunscreen mist isn’t dubbed an SPF setting spray. But a Dillard's reviewer says it plays nicely with makeup, and the company claims you can use it as a body and hair and scalp sunscreen as well. In addition to being both water- and sweat-resistant, the formula asserts that rose apple leaf extract prevents skin aging as a result of sun exposure and xylitol “helps keep skin soft and healthy-looking.”

“My skin is a little sensitive so it stings initially, but it doesn't cause a breakout and serves as great sun protection," a Dillard's reviewer says. "Easy to apply, especially if you are wearing makeup."

$40 at Dillard's

8. For easy all-over SPF protection: Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Lightweight Sunscreen Spray SPF 45

Shield both your face and body from the sun with the Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Lightweight Sunscreen Spray SPF 45.

The Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Lightweight Sunscreen Spray is billed as a “weightless” body sunscreen, but an Ulta reviewer says it’s worth trying the mist on your face, too. Its oil-free formula claims to provide a sheer, comfortable layer on the skin that absorbs quickly and won’t clog pores.

“This is my holy-grail sunscreen,” an Ulta reviewer exclaims.“I keep a bottle in our camping gear, in my car and in my bathroom. I love that I can spray over makeup and not have any issues. It is a dry spray that doesn't feel oily at all. I use it on my face and body. I highly recommend this to anyone, but especially for those who may be searching for a SPF that works with makeup.”

$15 at Ulta

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 8 SPF setting sprays: Set your makeup with picks from Coola, Sun Bum

