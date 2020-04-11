How to Set Up a Backyard Movie Theater In Under an Hour
There's nothing quite like watching a movie outside in your own backyard. Whether you miss going to the movie theater or you're feeling nostalgic for retro drive-ins, you'll love taking family movie outside as the weather gets warmer. And DIY backyard movie theaters are actually pretty easy to set up yourself. You can do the entire thing in about 30 minutes if you have the right equipment (though keep in mind that a permanent installation will require a bit more work). Ahead, learn how to ready your yard for movie night in just a few simple steps.
What You'll Need
Sheet or portable screen
A screen will inherently have less wrinkles in it than a sheet, which is optimal for clear movie-watching. But if you do use a sheet, make sure you pull it super taut when you secure it to either a stand or a vertical flat surface.
Projector
You can buy projectors and screens as a pair for what is supposedly optimal pixel quality, but you only really need to do that for a permanent installation or more serious viewing. Otherwise, a good, reliable projector that you can also use around the house indoors is the View Sonic projector. It also comes with built-in speakers.
Sound System
Whether you already have an outdoor speaker system set up or you just want to wing it with a portable bluetooth audio, make sure the speakers are loud enough to compete with the outdoor elements like wind.
How to Set It Up
Pick a Location
You could set up a portable screen or sheet in the front or backyard with a stand (many come with them) or against the exterior wall of the home. If you don't have any yard space, try it in the driveway against your garage door, or strung up between two trees. You could also watch from the pool or hot tub if you have one.
Prep the Sound System
If you don't already have an outdoor space equipped with speakers, invest in a set of portable speakers that full the entire room with sound. Harmon Kardon has some excellent options.
Get Ready to Stream
You'll also want to prop your projector up on a little side table or stool if it doesn't come with a stand. In order to actually watch a movie, you could connect your projector to your Apple TV account or hook it up to a Fire Stick, an Amazon, Alexa-equipped remote and media streamer.
Be a Good Neighbor
If you live in a super populated area, make sure you aren't blasting Silence of the Lambs into the wee hours of the morning. And of course, practice crowd control.
Give It a Stylish Spin
Style your outdoor theater with Pendleton blankets and piles of outdoor cushions to give it a retro camp look and feel. Bring out the wine chillers and snacks and hurricane candles for a romantic ambiance. Hanging string lights from a pagoda or trees is also a good call. Just bring any nonwater-proof decor inside at the end of the movie, in case it rains.
