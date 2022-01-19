SET ACTIVE Gives Its "CORE" Collection a New Look

LA-based athleisure label SET ACTIVE has released its new "CORE" collection.

In celebration of the launch, the brand has unveiled an airline-themed campaign titled "SET Air Flight 2022" featuring real SET customers. The line is comprised of three different activewear fabrics -- SPORTBODY, LUXFORM and SCULPTFLEX -- that arrive in the form of sports bras and leggings. The range also includes the basics line, sweats line and socks. Select pieces are available in limited-edition colorways, including pink "Charm," purple "Posh," pastel yellow "Palmer" and more.

Take a look at the campaign above. You can now shop SET ACTIVE's new "CORE" collection online.