This Set of 8 Cotton Bath Towels Has 11,000 Five-Star Ratings, and It's Only $20

GLAMBURG Ultra Soft 8 Piece Towel Set

If you're feeling stuck in a rut with your everyday routine, there are easy ways you can mix things up to add extra joy to your day. A simple thing you can do is to fill the time you spend getting ready with little luxuries, like having plush towels on hand to wrap up in after your daily shower. Thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend this affordable towel set that's on sale for as little as $19.

The Glamburg towel set has more than 11,000 five-star ratings, and it includes eight pieces: two oversized bath towels (30 by 54 inches), two hand towels (16 by 28 inches), and four washcloths (13 by 13 inches). All of the towels are made from 100 percent ring-spun cotton, which helps to make each piece soft and absorbent—and Amazon shoppers confirm they look and feel nice.

To buy: $19 (was $26); amazon.com.

"I was very pleasantly surprised by these towels. They are very well made, soft, and a really great value," wrote one five-star reviewer who added that the cotton towels got softer but didn't shrink after washing. "My only regret is that I didn't order them before," another shopper said. "My old towels look so shabby compared to these."

Whether you're shopping for towels to use everyday or a set for guests to enjoy when they visit your home, you can order select colors on sale for up to 27 percent off. That means each towel in the eight-piece set comes out to under $3 apiece. Although some colors are priced lower than others, you won't pay more than $24 for any of the sets in 21 available colors.

When your towels arrive, the brand suggests washing them in cold water and drying them on a low heat setting before using them. This quick process will help to soften the towels before you start enjoying them, so the steps are definitely worthwhile.

"These towels are light, absorbent and go through the laundry just fine," confirmed another happy customer. They also called the towels "a great bargain" and said they plan to purchase more.

Replacing your towels with new plush pieces is one way to infuse your day with a little more luxury. So shop soft Glamburg towel sets for the bathrooms throughout your home as a small treat to yourself.

