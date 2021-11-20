Sesame seeds recalled over salmonella contamination

Elan brand Organic sesame whole seeds were sold in 250-gram packages with lot numbers 21047 and 21030. (Health Canada - image credit)

A brand of Elan sesame seeds sold in much of Canada is being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

The Organic sesame whole seeds were sold in Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.

The seeds were sold in 250-gram packages with lot numbers 21047 and 21030.

They carried a best-before date of July 30, 2022 and Aug. 16, 2022.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not smell bad, but it can still cause illnesses including fever, headaches, vomiting and nausea, according to Health Canada. Salmonella poisoning can lead to deadly infections in some cases.

Health Canada says the sesame seeds under recall should be thrown away or returned to the store where they were purchased.