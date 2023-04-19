Is New Work SE's (ETR:NWO) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

New Work (ETR:NWO) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 16% over the last month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on New Work's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for New Work is:

32% = €46m ÷ €146m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every €1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated €0.32 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

New Work's Earnings Growth And 32% ROE

First thing first, we like that New Work has an impressive ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 32% the company's ROE is pretty decent. The high ROE therefore is what most likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 7.5% seen over the past five years by New Work.

As a next step, we compared New Work's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 4.7%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is NWO fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is New Work Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

New Work has a three-year median payout ratio of 39%, which implies that it retains the remaining 61% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, New Work is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 41% of its profits over the next three years. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that New Work's future ROE will be 36% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with New Work's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

