Serving Met Police officer revealed as one of Britain’s worst rapists

A serving Metropolitan Police officer can be revealed as one of Britain’s most prolific rapists after admitting more than 80 sex offences spanning almost 20 years.

David Carrick, 48, committed dozens of depraved attacks on at least 13 women, in Hertfordshire and London between 2003 and 2020, despite being employed as an armed officer responsible for protecting Parliament, government offices and other high-profile locations.

He used his position as a police officer to gain the trust of his victims, sometimes flashing his warrant card and telling them they would be “safe” with him.

But after attacking them Carrick would say they would never be believed, because he was a policeman and it would be his word against theirs.

Scotland Yard bosses have apologised to his victims after admitting missing numerous opportunities to prevent his offending and failing to act on repeated complaints about his behaviour.

It can now be relieved that Carrick came to the attention of the Metropolitan Police and other forces on nine occasions for a range of offences including domestic abuse, burglary, harassment and assault.

Three months before he was eventually charged, he was arrested on suspicion of rape but at no point was he ever suspended by his force.

Met 'truly sorry' after missed opportunities

Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray said: “On behalf of the Metropolitan Police, I want to apologise to the women who have suffered at the hands of David Carrick.”

She added: “We should have spotted his pattern of abusive behaviour and because we didn’t, we missed opportunities to remove him from the organisation.

“We are truly sorry that being able to continue to use his role as a police officer may have prolonged the suffering of his victims.”

But Ms Gray stopped short of admitting that the Met bore some responsibility for Carrick being able to carry out his reign of abuse.

Last month during an appearance at the Old Bailey, Carrick admitted 43 separate charges but pleaded not guilty to a further seven.

He had been due to stand trial in February but, during a hearing at Southwark Crown Court, he changed his plea and admitted the outstanding charges.

In total, he has now pleaded guilty to 47 rapes, nine sexual assaults, three counts of coercive control, two of false imprisonment and a string of other offences.

Some of his attacks took place within relationships while others were against women he met socially or on internet dating sites.

'Prolific and callous'

Detective Chief Inspector Iain Moor from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, who was the Senior Investigating Officer in the case, said the sheer number of offences Carrick had admitted demonstrated his “prolific and callous” nature.

He said: “Whilst he was not a man that stalked the streets scouting for victims – he invested time in developing relationships with women to sustain his appetite for degradation and control.”

As well as pleading guilty to 25 separate rape offences, Carrick sexually assaulted, beat, humiliated and controlled his victims, banning the from eating and even locking one, naked, in a cupboard under his staircase for up to ten hours.

Shilpa Shah from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “He controlled their daily routines, what they ate, where they slept.

“He would say they were fat so they were not allowed to eat that day, or that they could only eat a piece of apple.

“He would tell them to stay in bed all day, because they were going to be having sex all night.”

'He thrived on humiliating his victims'

Mr Moor added: “The coercive nature of his offending undermined his victims in the most destructive way. He thrived on humiliating his victims and cleverly used his professional position to intimate there was no point in them trying to seek help because they would never be believed.

“It is unbelievable to think these offences could have been committed by a serving police officer.”

Carrick, who spent a year in the Army, joined the Met in 2001 despite having previously been reported for domestic abuse and burglary.

In November 2002, just over a year after joining the force and while he was still in his probation period, he was accused of actual bodily harm following an attack on a girlfriend who wanted to end their relationship.

She reported the matter to his bosses in Scotland Yard but no action was taken against him.

In 2004 he was involved in another suspected domestic incident during an argument with a girlfriend, but the Met’s department of professional standards did not even look into the matter.

In 2009 he passed enhanced assessments in order to qualify as a firearms officer, but within months of being handed a weapon was accused of domestically abusing a girlfriend.

Hertfordshire Constabulary investigated the matter and spoke to the victim and the third party who had reported the offence, but neither wished to proceed and the case was dropped.

The Met Police was informed but took no action against Carrick. The victim is one of the 13 women Carrick has now pleaded guilty to attacking.

In 2011 he should have undergone his ten-year vetting refresher but extraordinarily this did not take place for a further six years - a period when he committed a string of offences.

In 2016 one of his ex-partners reported him to Hampshire Police after becoming convinced he was stalking her by 'ghost calling' her at work.

The matter was investigated but was dropped because he was not directly linked to the phone in question.

In 2017 he was spoken to by Thames Valley Police officers after being thrown out of a nightclub in Reading for being drunk and aggressive.

Carrick showed the officers his Met warrant card and rather than being arrested was allowed to go on his way. No action was ever taken against him.

In 2017 he underwent enhanced Counter Terrorism Check (CTC) vetting but no intelligence cross-checks took place during the process and he passed.

Carrick never married but had dozens of short-term girlfriends, according to neighbours

In 2019 he was again reported to Hertfordshire Police over allegations of assault and criminal damage.

It followed a row with a woman during which he grabbed her around the neck and dragged her out of his house.

Officers from Hertfordshire Police spoke to the victim but no further action was taken against Carrick.

Scotland Yard’s department of professional standards was informed and the matter was sent to his own Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection PaDP unit to examine.

It was swiftly determined that the matter did not constitute gross misconduct and he was simply offered some words of advice, suggesting in future he told his bosses about such off-duty incidents.

Disturbing failures

One of the most disturbing failures in the Met’s handling of the case came in July 2021, when a former girlfriend made an allegation of rape against Carrick.

The complaint was made to Sussex Police as part of an unrelated matter and was passed to Hertfordshire Constabulary.

Carrick was arrested on July 13 2021 and Scotland Yard was also informed that one of its officers was being questioned on suspicion of a serious sex offence.

The victim later withdrew the complaint and no further action was taken by the Hertfordshire Force.

A misconduct investigation was opened by the Met but extraordinarily Carrick was not suspended but simply based on “restricted duties” for several weeks.

It was subsequently decided he had no case to answer and was cleared to begin carrying a firearm again. Carrick has now pleaded guilty to that rape.

Carrick was eventually caught in October 2021 when a woman came forward to say she had been raped by him after they had gone out on an internet date.

He was charged with rape and, following publicity about the case, more women came forward with similar allegations.

Mr Moor said the investigation had “snowballed”, but he still believed there were more victims out there and he urged them to come forward.

The case raises serious questions for the Metropolitan Police coming just weeks after a review by Dame Louise Casey found huge flaws in the force’s misconduct system.

'Slipping through the net'

Andrea Simon, Director of the End Violence Against Women Coalition said: “This is an institution in crisis. That Carrick’s alarming pattern of behaviour was known to the Met, and they failed to take appropriate action, demonstrates just how broken the systems which are supposed to keep the public safe from perpetrators of rape and abuse are."

She added: “Police officers hold a particular position of power and authority over the public and as such must be held to the very highest standards of accountability and public scrutiny. Yet we see an institution that isn’t addressing the most serious sexual offending within its own ranks.

“Even when officers are reported for sexual misconduct they often evade disciplinary action and remain in their jobs.

“The police are failing to look at patterns of behaviour, meaning repeat perpetrators slip through the net or can get away with a slap on the wrist.

“It is imperative that forces do not sit by and wait for victims or witnesses to report - they must take proactive steps to prevent police officers abusing their positions for sexual purposes, which is shockingly the largest form of corruption in UK policing.”

'B-----d Dave'

Carrick boasted to some of his victims that his nickname among his colleagues in armed policing was “bastard Dave”, suggesting his reputation at work was questionable.

Born in Salisbury into a military family, Carrick never married but had dozens of short-term girlfriends, according to neighbours in the smart street in Stevenage where he lived.

One said: "I only spoke to him to say hello - he's always got a different girl around there. He's not married and has no kids, you just see different women all the time, no men.

"It's been years they've been coming around - one a month - they move out as quickly as they move in.

"He just seems to find one, one after the other - it was a standing joke among neighbours.

Another local resident said Carrick was into bodybuilding and had a home gym in his spare bedroom. He also had a large pet snake, which he used to pose with.

He said: "He's just a womaniser but I don't know much else about him. He used to say hello every now and again. The women were all different, short, tall - there was no one type - and around his age.

"I'm not being funny but he's a policeman - it's disgusting. I wouldn't have thought that of him - he did used to big up that he worked for the Met and worked on big jobs. He used to come past with his rucksack on and talk about his day, 'I've been at the London Bridge attack', etc."