Serving Met officer charged with six counts of rape and threat to kill

PC Cliff Mitchell will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court. (PA Wire)

A serving Metroplitan Police officer has been suspended after being charged with offences including rape and threats to kill after a woman was found in distress on a south-west London street.

PC Cliff Mitchell, 23, faces six counts of rape, one count of making threats to kill and one count of breaching a non-molestation order.

The officer, who is attached to the West Area Basic Command Unit, will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

An investigation was launched after officers were called by a member of the public who had found a woman in distress in south London at 1.50pm on September 5.

The officer was not on-duty at the time of the incident or his arrest.

The officer has been suspended from duty and a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said: “These are horrific allegations and the victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

“Officers from the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards are investigating. They are highly experienced detectives specialising in investigating domestic abuse and sexual offences.

“This is an active investigation and enquiries continue at pace.”

“The arrest of a serving police officer on suspicion of such serious offences is extremely concerning and I recognise will cause considerable concern among London’s communities. I share those concerns and have made an immediate referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”