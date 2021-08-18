After serving there, Afghanistan is close to my heart, but we were right to leave

I knew that leaving Afghanistan would involve pain, but I didn’t expect this. I’m not sure anyone did. Watching the news from Afghanistan this week has been horrible, like hearing that Grandma’s hospice burned down due to negligence, killing everyone inside, including Grandma.

When I was a soldier, many years ago, I spent 16 months in Afghanistan. As an infantryman, my deployment involved taking other people’s lives while risking my own. Despite the fact that we were at war in Afghanistan, I never felt that I was at war with Afghanistan.

Afghanistan isn't only violence and chaos

I learned to love Afghanistan while I was there. Paktika province, where I spent most of my deployment, was beautiful. The dun of high desert mountain valley vistas contrasted with clear blue skies during the day and the brightest stars I’ve ever seen at night. It reminded me of where I went to high school in northern New Mexico, or where my folks are from in Southern Idaho.

I respected and tried to understand the various cultures within the country. The people I met in rural areas who would bring us milk chai and cinnamon-sweetened flatbreads didn’t seem so different from the folks I met in Turkey when I was a 6-year-old Air Force brat and my dad was stationed in Izmir. We’d spend weekends going out into the countryside to explore old ruins and buy rugs, and while my parents drank chai with the farmers I’d wind up playing with their children. It is hard not to overlay those childhood experiences on my experiences as a young man in Afghanistan. As I tried to learn Pashto and understand the place in which I was fighting, I grew close with my interpreters, three brothers from Orgun-E who risked their lives alongside American forces for a decade.

U.S. soldiers in Wardak province in 2019.

Those three made it safely to Texas, along with their families, over the past few years; we started the process back in 2014. We had been trying to get their younger brother’s visa approved for the past few months, but I was too late and I failed to help my friends, my brothers, my heroes. Their younger brother is trapped, surrounded by Taliban, and he hasn’t been heard from in four days. I talked to one of the new Texans on the phone and he was a wreck. The enormity and weight of the suffering hit me like a smart bomb.

Matthew Farwell with an Afghan soldier in Ghazni province in 2006.

It was the first time I’ve cried in a long time.

I was one of the people who thought we should leave, that the 20 years of war wasn’t worth it. I thought, and still think, that we were causing more harm than good, not only to the Afghans but also to ourselves. I didn’t think we needed more double amputees in their early 20s rolling through the halls of veterans hospitals. When teenagers asked me about joining the Army, I discouraged them, partly because I didn’t want them going through the same thing I went through, 15 years later.

I admit that I'm responsible for the collapse. Others need to do the same.

So I share some of the blame for what has happened over this past week, just as I share some of the blame for what has happened over the past 20 years. I own that, I accept that, and I’ll spend the rest of my life trying to atone for it. I wish the general officers and politicians and foreign policy officials who’ve served us poorly over these past two decades would follow my example and take some responsibility, accept some blame and feel some shame. I wish my fellow American citizens would as well.

I can only attempt to speak for myself and the others I’ve talked to who keep a part of Afghanistan close to their heart, but we’re heartbroken, depressed, confused and angry.

Matthew Farwell in Pagosa Springs, Colo., in 2020.

What, I wonder now, was the point? There are 2.8 million American veterans of the post 9/11 wars, and thousands of others served over there in other ways. There are 40 million citizens of Afghanistan. My story, my feelings, my pain are an insignificant fraction of the whole, and still, it is almost too much to bear. We should all learn a lesson from this. My greatest fear is that we won’t.

Matt Farwell was a soldier with the 10th Mountain Division in Operation Enduring Freedom VII & VIII. He's co-author of "American Cipher: Bowe Bergdahl and the U.S. Tragedy in Afghanistan." He lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

