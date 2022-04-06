Is ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Using Debt Sensibly?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is ServiceSource International's Net Debt?

As you can see below, ServiceSource International had US$10.0m of debt at December 2021, down from US$15.0m a year prior. But on the other hand it also has US$28.5m in cash, leading to a US$18.5m net cash position.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

A Look At ServiceSource International's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, ServiceSource International had liabilities of US$44.4m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$21.0m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$28.5m as well as receivables valued at US$43.6m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$6.66m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that ServiceSource International could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that ServiceSource International has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is ServiceSource International's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Over 12 months, ServiceSource International saw its revenue hold pretty steady, and it did not report positive earnings before interest and tax. While that's not too bad, we'd prefer see growth.

So How Risky Is ServiceSource International?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months ServiceSource International lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$327k of cash and made a loss of US$15m. But the saving grace is the US$18.5m on the balance sheet. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that ServiceSource International is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

