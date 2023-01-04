Services set for Harvey Ruvin, 85, the veteran Miami clerk turned environmental rapper

Clerk of Courts Harvey Ruvin, Miami-Dade County’s longest-serving elected official, and a noted environmentalist who once did a rap video in his 70s at the urging of film legend Robert Redford, died on New Year’s Eve at 85.

Services have been set for 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Dade County Auditorium, which holds more than 2,300 seats, at 2901 W. Flagler St. in Miami. The services will be open to the public and the family asks that donations can be made to the Harvey Ruvin Memorial Fund via The Miami Foundation.

Harvey Ruvin funeral is 11 am Thurs at Miami-Dade County Auditorium. Open to the public. pic.twitter.com/IWq770Ztdd — Doug Hanks (@doug_hanks) January 3, 2023

Ruvin was elected mayor of North Bay Village in 1968, when he was 30. Since then, his name in public service has been prominent in South Florida through two decades on the Miami-Dade County Commission — the 1970s and 1980s — and, since, 1992, his clerk of courts position.

“His legacy was that he was so versatile,” Miami Historian Paul George told the Miami Herald for his obituary on Saturday.

How versatile?

Old school rapper

Ruvin may not be included on lists of the oldest rappers, which include Grandmaster Flash, who turned 65 on New Year’s Day and Ice-T, soon to be 65 in February.

And Ruvin’s not the oldest to venture into the rap game, which would probably be Sweden’s Greta Segerson who started rapping at 93 (she died in 2016 at 101) according to Fashionuer.

But, Ruvin, one of Miami-Dade’s earliest advocates for climate action dating back to one of the most tumultuous years in American history — 1968 — when he sought out and befriended famed futurist R. Buckminster Fuller and discovered his “noble life purpose,” rapped to save the environment when he was about 71.

Environmental activism

Harvey Ruvin was instrumental in the earliest efforts to restore & protect Biscayne Bay. From the Baynanza Biscayne Bay Cleanup Day to the Environmentally Endangered Lands Program, Mr. Ruvin’s positive environmental impact will be felt for generations to come. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/L7TDKbgHw4 — MiamiDade County RER (@MiamiDadeRER) January 4, 2023

Ruvin did his “Maybe Just Maybe” eco-friendly rap video at the urging of Redford, star of “The Sting” and “The Way We Were,” whom he met at a meeting of the International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives in Sundance, Utah. After Ruvin’s spoken word presentation in the early 2000s, Redford reportedly told the clerk of courts he ought to set it to music.

The video, on YouTube, spawned the comment “This dude spits hot fire” five years ago.

Take that, Grandmaster Flash.

Ruvin also led Miami-Dade’s Sea Level Rise Task Force in 2015.

Miami-Dade County Clerk Harvey Ruvin swears in Miami-Dade Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava on Nov. 18, 2014, in this file photo. Cava is now mayor of Miami-Dade.

Tonight, we are heartbroken to learn of Harvey Ruvin’s death — a public servant who embodied the best of government, and someone I was proud to call a friend.



On behalf of Miami-Dade County, Rob and I offer our deepest condolences to his family and the entire Clerk of Courts. — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) January 1, 2023

“With the support of our people and the commitment of our elected officials, we can continue to build a future South Florida that not only will remain viable, but one that will also accelerate our emerging status as one of the most vibrant and resilient regions in the world,” Ruvin wrote in an editorial about the threat of sea-level rise that was published in the Herald in 2018.

