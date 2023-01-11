Services provided by health unit will remain for Renfrew area

Pembroke – Services provided by the Renfrew County District Health Unit will remain for Renfrew area residents despite the intentions by the health unit to vacate its current lease at Renfrew County Place.

“I want to assure you, once again, that Renfrew County and District Health Unit’s commitment to public health service delivery in Renfrew and area will be unaffected by the decision not to renew our lease at Renfrew County Place,” Renfrew County Board of Health Chair Ann Aikens stated in a letter to the County of Renfrew.

The letter was presented as part of the agenda at the Health Committee on Tuesday morning. Admaston/Bromley Mayor Michael Donohue, who chairs the committee, noted there were concerns raised both at the county level and at local municipalities, including his own, about what the vacating of the space would mean for the continuity of the health unit services in Renfrew and area. The Renfrew office services a geographic area in the southern part of the county.

“I know my community, just in terms of taking water samples and having that local depot to drop them at,” he said. “I heard from numerous people how important that was to them, so I am pleased ultimately there was confirmation there is going to be an alternate location.”

The issue of continuity of local service in Renfrew was addressed by Ms. Aikens in responding to a letter from former Warden Debbie Robinson. There had been some concern expressed at council last fall when the health unit announced intentions to vacate the county-owned Renfrew County Place when the lease was up. At the time councillors noted while they were not trying to insert themselves into the business of the health unit, the priority was to ensure the services people rely on in the Renfrew area continue to be available.

“It is the services that we have information on,” the warden said at the time. “Whether their issue is rent that is one thing.”

Having the service is a priority, she said. As well, at the time notice was given, staff at the county did reach out questioning why the health unit was vacating the building.

At the Health Committee meeting on Tuesday morning, CAO Craig Kelley gave some background on the issue and also introduced a November report from the health unit noting the organization is “actively reviewing the service delivery model for the Renfrew area.”

The report noted a working group has been organized, which includes staff members working out of the Renfrew office.

“The goal of the group is to review the programs and services currently available and consider how to improve access to services going forward,” the report noted. “We will gather facts, consider options for site locations and review questions and concerns. Promoting communication is an underlying theme of the process.”

He stressed there were assurances from the health unit the same services would continue to be delivered to the Renfrew area.

Mayor Donohue said the information from this report showed the intent to continue to provide service to the Renfrew area was very reassuring.

“There is confirmation of opening a new office in the Town of Renfrew,” he noted. “That was much more salient, as to what I was looking for.”

He said it was good to see the investigation into the services were continuing.

In her letter in response to the county, now directed to Warden Peter Emon, Ms. Aikens noted she had responded to the issue in a phone conversation as well to then Warden Robinson. She stressed there will be continued service for the community of Renfrew and area in place.

“Our Senior Management Team will build on the strong community partnerships and collaborations, established during our response to COVID-19,” she wrote in her letter. “ We will continue to provide public health services in a timely manner that enhances access for the residents in Renfrew and area.”

As well, she noted regular updates will be provided during the monthly MOH(A) and RCDHU Area Mayors COVID-19 Information Update meetings, going forward.

According to information from the Development and Property Department when the issue was first raised, the RCDHU intends to vacate at the end of the current lease term which is the last day of June 2023.

Debbi Christinck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader