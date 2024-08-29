Servette vs Chelsea: Conference League prediction, kick-off time today, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

Chelsea have one foot in the Europa Conference League proper when they travel to Servette tonight.

A comfortable 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge last week has put the Blues on course for victory in this two-legged play-off tie.

The Swiss side threatened for large parts of the first game yet were undone by a Christopher Nkunku penalty and powerful finish by Noni Madueke on what was generally a pretty quiet display from Enzo Maresca’s team.

Any such doubts among Chelsea fans have been forcefully extinguished since then however, with the 6-2 Premier League rout of Wolves at the weekend.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Servette vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 7.30pm BST kick-off later today on Thursday August 29, 2024.

The match will take place at Stade de Geneve.

Celebration: Christopher Nkunku was on target as Chelsea beat Servette 2-0 at Stamford Bridge (REUTERS)

Where to watch Servette vs Chelsea

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Chelsea TV. A match pass is expected to cost £4.99.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Chelsea TV app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Servette vs Chelsea team news

The Blues have already picked their squad for the tie so a similar lineup to that of the first game is expected.

Marc Guiu, Tosin Adarabioyo, Filip Jorgensen, Renato Veiga and Mykhailo Mudryk are all likely to come in but Joao Felix did not join in time to be registered.

Romeo Lavia and Reece James are both out and Moises Caicedo is a doubt, while Pedro Neto and Malo Gusto also won’t play.

Servette vs Chelsea prediction

Chelsea should make light work of a team which posed some threat in the first leg, but ultimately has too much to do to rescue the tie.

Chelsea to win 3-1 on the night, 5-1 on aggregate.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The first leg in west London was their only previous meeting.

Servette vs Chelsea match odds

Servette: 7/2

Chelsea: 4/7

Draw: 16/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).