Who serves the best fried chicken? We asked, and you answered.

There’s nothing better than a plate of crispy, crunchy fried chicken — nice and golden brown, seasoned just right.

Many of us are fortunate enough to have someone in our family who can fry chicken to perfection. There is a science to it —some may say an art — and it can be easy to get it wrong.

Lucky for us, the Fort Worth area has numerous restaurants that do it right, every time.

We asked our readers to nominate their favorite restaurants for fried chicken. We took 12 nominated restaurants and put it to a Star-Telegram Readers’ Choice vote last week.

More than 1,100 votes later, we have our winner: Babe’s Chicken Dinner House, a family-run operation that focuses squarely on doing chicken right, with generous portions and a friendly, down-home atmosphere.

But one winner isn’t enough, we thought. So today we’re also honoring two other finalists that came in close behind: Jesús Family Restaurant and Drew’s Place Soul Food Restaurant.

We love how these three restaurants are each iconic in their own way, with decades of serving our communities, each with their own style of frying up chicken.

Congratulations to all of our nominees!