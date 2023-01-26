Serve On and Off the Court With DKNY's First Tennis-inspired Capsule

DKNY is serving it up for Pre-Spring 2023 as the iconic brand is releasing its first ever tennis-inspired collection.

Filled with options for avid players and fans alike, the limited-edition 20-piece capsule of elevated athleisure that delivers function and fashion.

Arriving in DKNY's signature neutral shades along with a vivid "Beetroot" pink, the collection boasts pleated skirts and mini tank dresses that could easily be worn on the court or at brunch. Figure-flattering sweat pants, crop tops, cozy crewneck sweaters and versatile hoodies equipped with handy thumb holes bulk up the assortment. Accessories arrive in the form branded waist bags, rose-hued quilted totes and Wimbledon-approved visors and caps. Footwear rounds out the offering as the Oriel sneaker commands attention with its all-white body and bright pink heel tab.

Take a look at DKNY's tennis collection in the gallery above. The capsule ranges in price from $40 USD to $150 USD and is available on the brand's online store.