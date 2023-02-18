Servcorp's (ASX:SRV) Dividend Will Be A$0.10

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) has announced that it will pay a dividend of A$0.10 per share on the 5th of April. The dividend yield will be 5.9% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Servcorp's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Servcorp's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 28.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 49%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.15 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.20. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.9% a year over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Earnings have grown at around 3.7% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 3.7% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. This isn't necessarily bad, but we wouldn't expect rapid dividend growth in the future.

Our Thoughts On Servcorp's Dividend

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that Servcorp has the ability to continue this into the future. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Servcorp that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Servcorp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

