‘Servant’ Season 4 Trailer: The Turner Family’s End Nears in the M. Night Shyamalan Thriller’s Final Chapter (Video)

Apple TV+ has unveiled a new trailer for the fourth and final season of its psychological thriller “Servant.” The 10-episode season’s first episode will premiere Jan. 13, followed by one new episode every Friday through March 17.

“Servant” follows Sean and Dorothy Turner, a Philadelphia couple in mourning following the death of their 13-week infant, Jericho. The Turners undergo transitory object therapy using a lifelike reborn doll after Dorothy experiences a psychological break. However, strange things begin to happen when they hire a young nanny named Leanne Grayson.

Season 4 will see the Turner story come to an epic and emotional conclusion. Leanne’s war with the Church of Lesser Saints heightens, threatening Spruce street, the city of Philadelphia and beyond. Meanwhile, the shattered Turner family must not only confront the increasing threat of Leanne but the certain reality that Dorothy is waking up. As the Turner family brownstone continues to crumble, questions are finally answered: Who is Leanne Grayson and who is the child in their home?

“Servant” stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint, who all reprise their roles for the final season.

The series was created by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominated executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop and is produced by Blinding Edge and Escape Artists production.

The show’s executive producers include M. Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Taylor Latham, Larissa E. Michel, Steve Tisch and Todd Black.

The fourth season is directed by Shyamalan, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes, Celine Held & Logan George, Kitty Green, Nimrod Antal, and Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala. Its writers are Ishana Night Shyamalan, Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Devin Conroy, Henry Chaisson, Amy Louise Johnson and Kara Lee Corthon.

Watch the new trailer in the video above.

