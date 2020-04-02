SERV SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Law Firm Investigating Possible Securities Claims For SERV Investors

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2020 / Thornton Law Firm LLP announces that it is investigating potential claims against ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. on behalf of ServiceMaster shareholders (SERV). SERV investors who have suffered a loss in their investments in SERV stock who are interested to learn more about the potential claims are encouraged to contact the firm at https://www.tenlaw.com/cases/SERV. Shareholders may also email shareholder@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT: https://www.tenlaw.com/cases/SERV

ServiceMaster provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning and restoration markets. The company's Terminix segment is a termite and pest control business that primarily operates in the United States. ServiceMaster's executives may have repeatedly assured the market that ServiceMaster was successfully executing upon initiatives to improve the performance in the Terminix segment. Thornton Law Firm is investigating those statements and whether SERV investors may be able to bring a claim for losses they have suffered in their investment.

ServiceMaster provided preliminary financial results for the third quarter 2019 on October 22, 2019, missing revenue and earnings estimates. ServiceMaster common stock fell $11.44 or 20%, to close at $44.70 on October 22, 2019.

The Company adjusted EBITDA guidance to $415 to $425 million, down from $435 to $445 million. The Company attributed disappointing results partly to "termite damage claims arising primarily from Formosan termite activity," primarily in Alabama. The Company further stated that this had been a known issue, having taken mitigating measures in 2018. The Company also announced the sudden departure of Matthew J. Stevenson in his role as President of Terminix Residential.

Investors who have suffered a loss as a result of their investment in SERV stock (SERV) are encouraged to contact the Thornton Law Firm's shareholder rights team.

