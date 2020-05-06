SERV INVESTOR ALERT: Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Shareholders

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2020 / Thornton Law Firm LLP alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. on behalf of ServiceMaster shareholders (SERV). SERV investors interested in participating as a lead plaintiff in the case are encouraged to contact the firm at https://www.tenlaw.com/cases/SERV. Shareholders may also email shareholder@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

The lawsuit alleges that ServiceMaster did not disclose material information to investors in a timely manner, causing investors to suffer losses on October 22, 2019 and November 5, 2019.

The lawsuit seeks to recover on behalf of investors who were damaged when ServiceMaster common stock fell $1.42, or 3.5 percent, to close at $39.15 on November 5, 2019. As the market continued to digest disclosures, ServiceMaster shares further declined by $3.41, or 9 percent, closing at $35.74 on November 6, 2019. All told, following the November 5, 2019 disclosure, ServiceMaster stock suffered a total decline of $4.83 from the November 4, 2019 closing price.

