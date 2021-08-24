This Serum Has Been My Secret to Bright and Even-Looking Skin for Months

FIRST AID BEAUTY Facial Radiance Niacinamide Dark Spot Serum

I love a good skincare routine, even if it's a simple one. First Aid Beauty's Facial Radiance Niacinamide Dark Spot Serum is one of the few products I use daily, and you'll find one of the main ingredients right in the name—niacinamide. Niacinamide has a range of benefits, such as reducing hyperpigmentation, brightening and protecting skin, and treating acne, to name just a few. I've been using the serum for several months now and it does exactly what it claims to do—helps me maintain an even skin tone and bright complexion.

As soon as summer hits and I'm out in the sun, my skin reacts almost instantly. My day trips to the beach cause some freckles to pop up across the bridge of my nose (which I love), but they also bring me hyperpigmentation in other areas of my face (which I don't love). Thanks to my regular use of this Facial Radiance Niacinamide Dark Spot Serum, this year, my sun-induced hyperpigmentation has been significantly reduced compared to those previous summers I've gone without using the serum. But the summer isn't the only time it's useful. In the cooler months, a lack of sun can cause my skin to look dull but, when used regularly, this serum keeps my skin looking invigorated all year round.

The directions state that three or four drops of the serum should be applied twice a day, once in the a.m. and once in the p.m. I usually opt for four drops, and the serum glides on with an impressive smoothness. The silky feel of the serum on my face and fingertips alone is enough to make it my favorite step in my skincare routine.

I've used other serums in the past that feel sticky on my face, and it takes away from the squeaky clean feeling I expect to have after taking care of my skin. That's not an issue with this First Aid Beauty serum. My skin soaks it up quickly and efficiently, and there's never a pesky residue left sitting on the surface of my skin. Instead, I'm left with an overall pleasant and refreshing sensation.

With its brightening powers, ability to effectively combat hyperpigmentation, and soothing composition, this serum is a great option for anyone looking to add niacinamide to their skincare routine. To make things even better, you can buy the serum during your next Target run, thanks to the latest addition of Ulta at Target.