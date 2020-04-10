See why this $7 serum is blowing up on TikTok: "What the heck is this magic?"

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

This peel is making waves. (Photo: Ulta)

We’re all looking for the next big beauty product. Well, here it is.

The Ordinary’s AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution is a deep exfoliating treatment for those with acne-prone skin, with the added benefit of reducing wrinkles. Win, win.

With a beet red color and daunting name, the intensive serum looks more like Halloween makeup than skincare, but seeing is believing. After one TikToker, @kaelynwhitee, showed off her skin before and after using the product—it drastically improved her acne and scarring—more than 100,000 people bought the serum in the following month alone. It’s not the first time TikTok has started beauty trends—in fact, the platform has a reputation for making products fly off shelves.

After the video went viral, amassing 4.3 million views, hundreds of other TikTok users have since reposted it to show off their own results.

Using a potent cocktail of alpha hydroxy acid and beta hydroxy acid, combined with glycolic, lactic, and salicylic acids, the multitasking exfoliator removes dead skin and clears pores. It can help heal acne scars and dark spots, and also works on mature skin to target fine lines and wrinkles, uneven texture, and dullness.

Since it’s so intense, the product is intended to be used only once or twice per week, leaving it on for 10 minutes before rinsing. Keep in mind that given its high acid content, it can be harsh on very sensitive skin. It’s best to wear sunscreen after using it, too.

The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution (Credit: Ulta)

While some users report irritation (do a patch test before using), many find it calming—most likely due to the soothing ingredient Tasmanian Pepperberry. Others are happy with its anti-aging results: “My skin looks better in my early 30s than it did in my 20s,” one user wrote.

Another reviewer agrees: “At my age, 55+, skin cell turnover is the key to maintaining good skin and this helps me do that. I've pared down my skin routine from 10 products of various brands to just four [from The Ordinary] and have never been happier with my skin.”

And the unusual hue has its benefits. “I like the color, as I can see where I've applied it,” says a happy customer. “It does tingle for a minute or two, but that settles down. I think it's one of the best peels on the market, especially for over 40s.”





The spooky peel has legions of fans. (Photo: The Ordinary)

Those with sensitive skin and rosacea have a particular fondness for the serum, too. “My skin is so smooth after with zero irritation,” says a fan. “It's actually soothing for my rosacea—I love it. What the heck is this magic?”

And the bloody effect of the product is all part of its charm: “This stuff makes you look like the love child of Norman Bates and Carrie while you are using it, but it works wonders.”

