This Serum Has the Most Powerful Ingredients Swirled Into One Formula — and It’s on Sale for Just $18
Getty Images
In case you didn't know, Amazon is an incredible source for affordable beauty products. Within the retailer's vast selection, you'll find unique formulas from under-the-radar brands that really work — including multipurpose hair growth oils, eye creams with snail slime, and anti-aging facial masks. And while all of these are worth a spot in your shopping cart, I'm spotlighting one of my personal favorite powerhouse serums: TruSkin Tea Tree Clear Skin Serum. It's made with top-notch ingredients that correct a multitude of issues, and right now you can grab a bottle for 55 percent off over Presidents Day weekend.
If you thought it was impossible to combine vitamin C, salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid, tea tree oil, and retinol into one effective formula that remains gentle on the skin, think again. All these potent ingredients work in unison to unclog pores, soothe irritation, brighten dullness, target breakouts, and minimize wrinkles while you sleep. By applying two or three times per week, you may notice results that even a visit to the dermatologist can't buy, according to Amazon reviewers.
After personally testing the serum for over a month now, I can confidently say I like the way it makes my skin look and feel. Like most people, I've always been weary of adding retinol into my skincare routine, but since the ingredient is balanced out by hydrating and nourishing additives, the serum has never caused my skin harm. Instead, my complexion's overall tone has evened out immensely, and any texture I had before using the serum now feels much smoother.
The Clear Skin Serum continues to reel in five-star ratings from shoppers who say the product has "changed their life" in as fast as three weeks. Many have noticed drastic differences when it comes to dark spots, fine lines, and especially cystic acne.
"The stuff is seriously unbelievable," wrote one customer. "I've had terrible skin my entire life, including a long stint with Accutane in my teens. After reading a lot of reviews, I finally decided to pull the trigger with this product and I'm really happy I did. The cystic acne that I've had for almost 20 years is gone. The sallow skin color and red spots are completely gone. This product is worth it in every way — go buy it now."
"This product is great! It helped clear up some eczema-related issues and shrunk my pores on my nose that got clogged up from makeup and dry skin," shared another. "This is the only product so far I've found to help at all. I'll probably repurchase it for as long as I can because I know I'll never find anything better!"
