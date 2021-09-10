This Serum Was Made to Clarify, Smooth, and Brighten Skin — According to Shoppers, It Works "Within a Day"

Paula's Choice Azelaic Acid-Infused Serum

When it comes to formulas that are proven to deliver results for skin that needs them the most, it's essential to seek out a brand that truly understands ingredients. And one brand that gets it right every time is Paula's Choice. Shoppers experiencing breakouts, scarring, redness, and rosacea are turning to the trusted brand's azelaic-infused serum. The formula is so good, they say it delivers results within a day.

At first glance, the ingredients in the Paula's Choice Azelaic Acid Serum might seem intimidating, but they're extremely effective at treating acne, dark spots, and signs of aging. First up is azelaic acid, which reduces acne and the scarring that can come as a side effect of breakouts.

Board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Joshua Zeichner tells InStyle that "azelaic acid is a botanical extract derived from rye, barley, and wheat. It has skin brightening and calming benefits, so it is commonly used in products designed to even skin tone and lighten dark spots." The acid also has "anti-inflammatory effects, making it helpful in patients with both acne and rosacea," he notes.

Paula's Choice BOOST 10% Azelaic Acid Booster Cream Gel

The serum also uses salicylic acid as a booster for your skin. Dr. Zeichner explains that "salicylic acid is a beta hydroxy acid that removes excess oil and dead cells from the surface," which results in a brighter complexion and reduction in the appearance of pores.

The azelaic acid serum is so efficient that one shopper with rosacea reported "reduced redness within a day." They added, "I'm so pleased. My redness was reduced with the first use, and after three days I was able to wear almost no makeup without feeling self-conscious."

"My derm recommended this," another shopper said. "[It] layers beautifully with moisturizer, sunscreen, and a full face of makeup. I purchased this for the second time, and it has become a staple," they added.

"I'm so glad I found this product. It very slowly transformed my skin in the best way," another customer with acne explained. After struggling with blotchiness for years, they started to use the serum, with satisfying results after continued use. "As I review my photos, I can see that for about two months of using this, I didn't really have a noticeable improvement. But then, after that, I can see a gradual improvement. By month four, my skin is so much better that I don't think I'll ever stop using this," they wrote.

Head to Amazon to snag Paula's Choice Azelaic Acid Serum for $36. With results this good, you don't want to wait.