Serum Institute of India CEO expresses delight at Covishield vaccine efficacy

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Serum Institute of India (SII), CEO, Adar Poonawalla on Monday said that he is delighted to hear that Covidshield, soon to be widely available COVID-19 vaccine, will offer protection up to 90 per cent in one dosage regime and 62 per cent in another.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is being made in partnership with Serum Institute.

With an efficacy of around 90 per cent, positive results from an interim analysis of clinical trials of AZD1222 in the UK and Brazil the vaccine has proved to be highly effective in preventing COVID-19 said AstraZeneca on Monday.

One dosing regimen shows the vaccine efficacy of 90 per cent when AZD1222 was given as a half dose, followed by a full dose at least a month apart. Second dosing regimen shows 62 per cent efficacy when given two full doses at least a month apart. Combined analysis has an average efficacy of 70 per cent, AstraZeneca said in a statement. (ANI)